Wausau and surrounding communities will see difficult travel conditions Tuesday as another winter storm pushes through the region.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Marathon County until 6 p.m. as a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain lifts north. Ice accumulations on flat and elevated surfaces including roads, sidewalks and parking lots will result in slippery conditions Tuesday morning and over northern Wisconsin through Monday night.

Mixed precipitation will change over to rain by midday in central Wisconsin, the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas as warmer air moves into the area.

The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.