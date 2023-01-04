Wausau Pilot & Review

The body of a man reported missing on New Year’s Day was pulled from the Wisconsin River Tuesday, authorities said.

Matthew Haas, 37, disappeared on New Year’s Eve in the Wisconsin Dells area. His friends and family sounded the alarm when he failed to return to his hotel room and police this week asked for the public’s help locating the man.

Police say his body was found at about 10:20 a.m. in the river near the search area. An autopsy is set for this week.

An active investigation remains underway surrounding the circumstances of his death.