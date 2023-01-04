Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Curling Club will host the 2023 USA Curling Club National Championships in March, according to USA Curling.

The event is set for March 15-19 with twelve of the top club teams of each gender competing for the national title.

“Having this event in Wausau brings high-level curling and hundreds of people from around the country to our area,” said Kim Susens, President of the Wausau Curling Club. “We are delighted to host these athletes who represent the best qualities of our sport.”

Teams qualify for the Club Nationals through a regional playdown process. In addition to regional representatives, Wausau receives a berth in both the Men’s and the Women’s fields as the host club.

At the 2022 Club National Championships, Team Hampton of the Madison Curling Club in Madison, WI, and Team Siggins of the Coyotes Curling Club in Tempe, AZ, took home the Women’s and Men’s national titles, respectively.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Club National Championships to a first-rate facility like Wausau,” said USA Curling Interim CEO Dean Gemmell. “Not only does this event feature high-level curling, it honors the history and heritage of club-based competition in our sport.”

The Wausau Curling Club has hosted many national-level events in the past, including the 2021 Men’s and Women’s National Championships and the 2021 Mixed Doubles National Championship.

