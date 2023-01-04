Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wisconsin Rapids outscored Wausau West by 17 points in the second half and scratched out a 59-55 victory in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys basketball matchup Tuesday night at West High School.

The Warriors led 30-17 at halftime before Wisconsin Rapids got hot and put up 42 points in the second half to pull out the victory.

Cade Jungwirth made 9 of 10 free throws and scored 20 points, while adding 14 rebounds, for Rapids (5-6, 1-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

Beckett Teske had 15 points and Cole Nelson added 14 for Wausau West, which drops to 2-8 overall and 0-3 in the WVC.

Wausau West will host D.C. Everest for a Wisconsin Valley Conference game on Friday as part of a boys-girls doubleheader. The boys game starts at 6 p.m. with the girls game to follow.

Raiders 59, Warriors 55

Wisconsin Rapids 17 42 – 59

Wausau West 30 25 – 55

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (59): Sean Roenius 3-5 2-2 9, Aiden Dunn 0-0 0-1 0, Evan Mathews 5-11 4-5 17, Chase Fox 0-1 4-6 4, Caleb Lemieux 2-4 1-2 7, Aidon Ferk 1-3 0-1 2, Cade Jungwirth 5-12 9-10 20. FG: 16-36. FT: 20-27. 3-pointers: 7-20 (Mathews 3-7, Lemieux 2-4, Roenius 1-3, Jungwirth 1-4, Fox 0-1, Ferk 0-1). Rebounds: 25 (Jungwirth 14). Fouls: 14. Fouled out: none. Record: 5-6, 1-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU WEST (59): Beckett Teske 5-8 2-4 15, Jackson Albee 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin Lange 4-7 2-2 11, Lucas Hager 0-4 3-3 3, Jaden Durr 0-1 0-0 0, Brett Butalla 4-13 1-2 10, Marcus MacDonald 1-3 0-0 2, Cole Nelson 5-12 3-4 14, Vince Hainz 0-1 0-0 0. FG: 19-49. FT: 11-15. 3-pointers: 6-17 (Teske 3-5, Lange 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Butalla 1-5, Hager 0-4). Rebounds: 23 (Lange 9). Fouls: 24. Fouled out: Nelson, Teske. Record: 2-8, 0-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.