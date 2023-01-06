Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Sheryll A. Gilbertson

While at home, and in the loving care of her husband and son, Sheryll Ann Gilbertson, the most beloved wife and the love of Alan Gilbertson’s life, age 61, passed away on December 15, 2022 at 4:30am after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She is now at peace with God and is looking down and smiling upon us.

Sheryll was born on February 23, 1961 to Richard and Evelyn Inman. As one of three siblings, Sheryll enjoyed a young life filled with creativity, love, and laughter. After graduating from Greenfield High School in 1979, Sheryll went on to have three children.

She worked hard to provide for her family as a dedicated pharmacy technician for more than 40 years, working in both supervisory and technical positions, while still managing to foster loving and nurturing relationships with each of her children. As a mom, Sheryll did her best to encourage independence while still teaching safety. This meant that if her daughters wanted to ride their bikes to Pizza Hut, she would allow it even if she had to utilize her stealth to observe them from a safe distance.

In heaven Sheryll will continue to love her husband Alan Gilbertson (Wausau, WI), Daughters Jenifer Markos (Grafton, WI), Stephanie Markos (Greendale, WI) and son Benjamin Markos (Bedford, TX), brother Steve Inman (Muskego, WI) and sister Lisa Inman (Waukesha, WI). Sheryll also enjoyed life with Jenifer’s children Logan and Elizabeth and Stephanie’s children Kayla and Evelyn. Sheryll also has two stepchildren. Stepdaughter Amy Gilbertson and children from Merton, Wi and Stepson Alan Gilbertson Jr and children from Waukesha, WI.

Sheryll was the kindest, purest soul. She would give you the shirt off her back, and even if she really couldn’t do that, Sheryll would find a way. She used her positive perspective to reach many individuals within her lifetime. Sheryll would provide comfort, safety, advice, love, and even just an ear if that’s what was needed. Even when faced with adversity, Sheryll led with love, and taught patience, acceptance, and that everyone’s perspective was important. She demonstrated her strength and love until her very last moment for her four grandchildren. Sheryll’s very presence was such a comfort that the added bonus of her distinct laugh could brighten even the cloudiest day. She fought hard and is incredibly deserving of her eternal peace.

Sheryll Ann Gilbertson will be missed by absolutely everyone she encountered in life. A Private Funeral Services will be held at Brainard Funeral Home 522 Adam St. Wausau, WI 54403

Rita T. Woelfel

Rita Theresa (Kress) Woelfel passed into eternal life on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Care Partners Memory Care in Weston, Wisconsin at the age of 89.

Born on January 19, 1933 and raised in the Township of Little Black Wisconsin, Rita was one of 4 daughters to the late Minna (Metzung) and Ben Kress. After completing high school in Medford, Rita went on to attend Cosmetology School in Eau Claire, WI and returned to Medford to start her career as a beautician, eventually opening her own shop.

Rita’s heart was eventually claimed by Robert “Lefty” Woelfel and they married in 1963. Over the next years, Rita, Lefty and their growing family relocated several times around northern Wisconsin and upper Michigan for Lefty’s forestry work, until they settled in Park Falls, WI in 1969 where they built a wonderful circle of friends.

During their time in Park Falls, Rita enjoyed many years of working at the two then-go-to beauty shops, The Pink Silhouette and Lorene’s Beauty Salon; in later years, she easily transitioned into the role of school cook at St. Anthony’s Catholic School, bringing her reputation as a great cook. Rita and Lefty remained in Park Falls until 2018, then moving to Wausau to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

Rita resided over four years at Care Partners Memory Care, where she was fortunate to have an attentive and affectionate staff who took wonderful care of her and to whom she brought her sassy good humor. Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2012, Rita outlived expectations, sustained by fond childhood memories, enduring family connections and love for polka music.

Rita is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Helen (Kress) Ziehlke and Ann Marie Kress, whom she now joins in heaven. She will be especially remembered by Robert ‘Lefty’ Woelfel, Wausau and Park Falls, WI and her four children with their families: Chuck, Lisa and Drew Woelfel, Wausau, WI; Jeanne, Giovanni, Francesca and Robbie Angiulli, Wausau, WI; Chris, Kelly, Alexia, Genevieve and Xavier Woelfel, Houston, Texas; Heidi, Neal, Jack, Kolby and Emily Sutrick Hubertus, WI; sister Leona (Kress) Gebert, Medford, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral Mass will be held at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Wausau WI on Friday, January 20th, 2023. Following Rita’s wishes to be cremated, visitation with family and sharing of memories will take place from 11:00-12:00, followed by a mass at noon. Peterson-Kramer Funeral Home & Crematory of Wausau assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials on Rita’s behalf to Catholic Charities https://cclse.org/wausau/ or St. Vincent DePaul http://svdpwausau.org/donate/ (St. Vincent de Paul, stop in at their store at 131 West Thomas Street Wausau, WI 54401). Online condolences may be made at www.petersonkraemer.com