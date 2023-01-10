Drunken driving and possession of methamphetamine are among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Jan. 10.

A 42-year-old Tomahawk man was cited for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, following a traffic stop in the town of Bradley on Jan. 8. A deputy on patrol stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Highways 8 and Y, after observing the vehicle travelling 75 mph in a 55 mph speed zone. Upon contact with the driver, the deputy noted the odor of intoxicating beverages. Following roadside field sobriety testing, the man was taken into custody, cited and later released to a responsible party.

A 26-year-old Wausau woman was taken into custody on drug charges, following a traffic stop in the town of Pine River on Jan. 3. A deputy on patrol stopped the vehicle the woman was traveling in on Highway W just south of the city of Merrill. Following a consent search, methamphetamine was located in the woman’s purse. As a result, she was placed under arrest and transported to the Lincoln County Jail on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine related paraphernalia.

Six motorists reported striking deer this past week, down from eight the week before.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department