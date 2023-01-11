Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau West boys and girls basketball teams swept a Wisconsin Valley Conference doubleheader from crosstown rival Wausau East on Tuesday night at East High School.

The West boys won 58-49 and the Warriors girls were victorious 77-26.

Cole Nelson scored 15 points, Vince Hanz added 12 and Griffin Lange had 10 for West in the boys game as it picked up its first WVC victory of the season.

West is now 3-9 overall and 1-4 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, while East falls to 5-7 and 2-3 in the conference. Jesse Napgezek had 14 points for East. Complete game statistics were not provided.

Wausau West will travel to Marshfield for a conference game Friday. Marshfield leads the WVC standings at 4-0. East will be home for a nonconference game against Lakeland on Monday.

In the girls game, three Warriors scored in double figures. Lexi White led the way with 20 points, 14 coming in the first half as West built a 35-13 lead.

Molly Anderson added 17 points, going 7-for-7 from the free throw line, and Kelly Kray chipped in 10 in the win for West (8-5, 4-1 WVC).

Sydney Crawford had three 3-pointers and 11 points for East (2-12, 0-6 WVC).

West hosts Marshfield on Friday, while East is off until Monday when it is at home against Lakeland.