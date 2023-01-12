WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts will host a reception in January for its three latest exhibits, now showing.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at 427 N. Fourth St., Wausau.

The Caroline S. Mark Gallery is showing the 33rd annual “Midwest Seasons” exhibit. The Vault Gallery is displaying “Electricity and Magnetism.” And the Loft Gallery is hosting the Wisconsin Valley Art Association’s 46th annual “Members Memorial Art Exhibit.” All three shows will be recognized during the reception.

“Midwest Seasons,” CVA’s longest running annual show, features artists from all over the country who propose pieces that capture the spirit of the Midwest.

“Electricity and Magnetism” is a solo exhibition of recent work by Kassandra Palmer of Madison. It is composed of pieces that draw inspiration from her background in physics and experience of being a new mother in an era of pandemic.

The “Members Memorial Art Exhibit” features the work of members of the Wisconsin Valley Art Association.

The public is invited to join the artists of these shows in celebrating their work and expression at the reception.

If you go

What: “Midwest Seasons”

When: Now through March 18

Where: Caroline S. Mark Gallery – Center for the Visual Arts

What: “Electricity and Magnetism”

When: Now through March 18

Where: Vault Gallery – Center for the Visual Arts

What: “Members Memorial Art Exhibit”

When: Now through Feb. 18

Where: Loft Gallery – Center for the Visual Arts

Entry to the exhibitions is free during regular hours – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.