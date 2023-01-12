MILWAUKEE — In an effort to aid struggling veterans, the Milwaukee VA has partnered with Milwaukee Municipal Court Judge Phil Chavez to offer a free virtual event to help resolve any municipal citations veterans are facing.

Any veteran who has a municipal citation from the city of Milwaukee can take part in the event, which will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 7.

During the event, veterans will meet with Chavez, and he will lay out options to help ease the penalties of the citations or to resolve them.

“These non-criminal offenses can have a huge effect on their lives,” Chavez said in a news release. “The goal is to help get them through the situation they are in and get them on the right path so it doesn’t happen again.”

Municipal citations can range from minor traffic offenses and health code violations to vandalism and first-offense drunken driving. The event only covers Milwaukee city citations; Milwaukee County offenses are not included, nor are more serious offenses in which criminal charges are imposed.