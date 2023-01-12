Wausau Pilot & Review
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:
Decota Witz, 30, of Wausau. Jan. 12, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Gino Chiarello, 33, of Merrill. Initial appearance Jan. 11, 2023: Manufacture or deliver heroin, second or subsequent offense
Dylan Seis, 30, of Wausau. Jan. 9, 2023: Possession of amphetamine, LSD, Psiolocin – repeater
Aubrey Hurst, 19, of Joliet, Ill. Initial appearance Jan. 9, 2023: Forgery-uttering, theft of movable property
Jacob Gould, 33, of Weston. Jan. 11, 2023: Fleeing an officer, fourth-offense OWI, possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, maintain a drug trafficking place, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering Schedule I or II narcotics, bail jumping
Daniel J. Czerwinski, 41, of Wausau. Jan. 10, 2022: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct
Parnell Brown, 37, of Wausau. Jan. 6, 2023: Battery by prisoners
Nicholas S. Friedrich, 43, of Wausau. Jan. 12, 2023: Possession of narcotic drugs – repeater
Mary Morehead, 33, of Wausau. Jan. 11, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
Aaron Seidler, 33, of Wausau. Jan. 12, 2023: Child abuse, strangulation and suffocation, bail jumping
Desiree Miskowiak, 29, of Wausau. Jan. 12, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
Robin Cunningham, 52, of Wausau. Jan. 9, 2023: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; criminal damage to property
Cierra M. Robinson, 34, of Wausau. Jan. 5, 2023: Bail jumping, retail theft
Robin Ort, 53, of Wausau. Jan. 9, 2023: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, bail jumping
Dylan J. Zimmerman, 29, of Edgar. Jan. 6, 2023: Fourth-offense OWI, ignition interlock device tampering or failure to install
Joseph Wagner, 45, of Wausau. Jan. 5, 2023: Tampering with a global positioning system tracking device – repeater
Michael Tiegland, 26, of Wausau. Jan. 9, 2023: Third-degree sexual assault
Dion McDuffy, 27, of Wausau. Jan. 6, 2023: Drive or operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping
Earl Kumbera, 52, of Wausau. Jan. 5, 2023: Bail jumping
Paulita M. Sedillo, 32, of Wausau. Jan. 5, 2023: Bail jumping
