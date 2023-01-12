Jan. 1-May 31

Tween Writing Group (All Locations)

From Jan. 1 through May 31, young writers between the ages of 8 and 14 can hone their writing skills by participating in an online tween writing group organized by the Marathon County Public Library. Each month, a new writing prompt will be posted in the group, giving participants new material to think and write about. Registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3BjghYE. For more info, call 715-261-7220.



Jan. 3-31

Grab & Go Craft for Kids: Shattering Boomerang (All Locations)

From Jan. 3-31, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations. Each kit will contain supplies for making a toy boomerang that can “shatter” and easily be put back together. Kits are free and available while supplies last and can be picked up any time the library is open. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Jan. 18 and 19

Teens and adults can make a light-up headband during a free craft event on Jan. 18 from 1:30-3 p.m. and again Jan. 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Registration required by calling 715-261-7230.



Jan. 18 and 21

Teen Book Tasting (MCPL Wausau)

Teens are invited to sample a variety of books during a Teen Book Tasting on Jan. 18 from 6-7 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Similar to the concept of speed dating, attendees will read a small portion of a book before moving on to the next one. A great way to get ideas of what to read next and find new authors you like! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220. The event will be held again from 10-11 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Wausau Headquarters.

Jan. 24

Craft Stick Winter Animals (MCPL Hatley)

Kids can visit the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, to make cute winter animals out of craft sticks and other supplies on Jan. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Make a moose, penguin or polar bear, with all supplies provided. Free. For more info, call 715-446-3537.