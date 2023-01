Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West won 11 of the 14 matches, seven by pin, to defeat Wausau East 53-18 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference wrestling dual Thursday night at East High School.

Connor Calmes (170 pounds), Cayden Kershaw (220), Caleb Tuley (285), Henry Ruffi (106), Christopher Galang (126), Gabriel Galang (145) and Henry Galang (160) each won by pin for the Warriors, who are now 2-1 in the WVC.

East’s wins came from pins by Elijah Parker-Coleman at 195 and Noah Reha at 138, and a forfeit victory by Maddox Rye at 132. The Lumberjacks are 0-4 in the WVC.

Wausau East will compete at the Peshtigo Invitational on Saturday. West’s next action is Jan. 19 at home against first-place Marshfield in a WVC dual.

Wausau West 53, Wausau East 18

170: Connor Calmes (WW) pinned Coltynn Muenchow, 0:24.

182: Evan Roboin (WW) def. Amicus Liss, 8-3.

195: Elijah Parker-Coleman (WE) pinned Nicolas Ruffi, 1:08.

220: Cayden Kershaw (WW) def. Aidan Haugen, 8-7.

285: Caleb Tuley (WW) pinned Logan Glovinski, 1:21.

106: Henry Ruffi (WW) pinned Ben Lo, 0:53.

113: Thai Yang (WW) won major dec. over Ryan Jaeger, 18-6.

120: Xavier Sengkhammee (WW) def. Jack Bessette, 8-2.

126: Christopher Galang (WW) pinned Yongyi Lor, 1:59.

132: Maddox Rye (WE) won by forfeit.

138: Noah Rhea (WE) pinned Christian Galang, 3:07.

145: Gabriel Galang (WW) pinned Jake Steiner, 0:41.

152: Timothy Gospodarek (WW) won major dec. over Jalon Bailey Clark, 14-4.

160: Henry Galang (WW) pinned Garrison Stockwell, 1:52.