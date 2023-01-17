Wausau Pilot & Review

Significant snow accumulation is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, prompting a winter storm watch for Wausau and surrounding communities.

The watch is in effect from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday with hazardous travell conditions on the way. Residents with travel plans are urged to closely monitor forecasts and statements on this developing winter storm.

The watch area includes Wausau, Tomahawk, Merrill, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Shawano, Sister Bay, Marshfield and other area communities.

Snow could mix with rain at times qirh accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to heavy snow falling at rates of an inch per hour late Wednesday into Thursday.

Officials recommend delaying travel late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and consider taking a winter storm kit with tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded.