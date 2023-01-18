WAUSAU – Wausau Conservatory of Music will host its second annual Rock Infused Orchestra Jan. 21 in Wausau.

More than 220 string orchestra students in grades 6-12 from the Wausau area attend rehearsals and classes throughout the day before presenting their free concert at 3 p.m. at the Wausau East High School auditorium, 2607 N. 18th St.

“Students will rehearse and perform like touring artists, with matching gear, amplified sound and lighting, and backstage passes,” said Olivia Hill, executive director of the Wausau Conservatory of Music “We’re thrilled to have over 200 students joining us.”

Doors open at 2:45 p.m.