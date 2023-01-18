Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Sue Sabatke

Sue Sabatke, of Wausau, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2023 at the age of 75 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born to the late Fred and Elaine (Sanders) Galoff.

Sue was known for her infectious smile, warm personality and her kind compassionate spirit. She was a good listener and had a special way of bringing everyone together. She loved spending time on her porch swing, bird watching, playing cards, putting jigsaw puzzles together, going bowling, watching the Milwaukee Brewers and the Game Show Network.

She will be missed by her grandchildren with whom she spent countless hours’ pushing on the swing, game playing, park hopping and zoo going. They will miss the camping trips, fire pit conversations and learning about nature.

She was a loving wife of 35 years, to Keith Sabatke. Daughter in law to Shirly Sabatke and the late Clifford Sabatke. Devoted mother to Becky (Steve) Gebhart, Shawn (Sarah) Sabatke, Nicole Liss, Jacob Sabatke, and Timothy Liss; Treasured grandmother to Ethan, Peyton, Brittany, Austin, Tanner, Isabelle, Tarissa, Amicus and Laeton; Great grandmother to Rosalie.

Left with decades of fond memories are her siblings Jan (Frito) Leary, Wendy Galoff, LuAnn Steger, Yvonne (Pat) Woller and niece Laura (Greg) Pavlik.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm at Helke Funeral Home 302 Spruce St, Wausau, WI 54401.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sue’s family that will be designated at a later date.

Mark R. Nowak

Mark R. Nowak, 66, of Merrill passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Mark was born October 18, 1956 in Wausau to the late Robert L. and Eveline (Glatczak) Nowak. He attended Wausau West High School, after which he enlisted in the Army National Guard. Mark worked at Marathon Electric (Regal Beloit) for over 30 years, after retiring, he drove bus within Merrill school district. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. Mark was also an avid fan of the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers. He was known for being the comedian of any occasion, with his loud and boisterous personality. We will all miss his kind and loving heart.

Survivors include his five sons; Robert J. (Jennifer) Nowak, Timothy (Kimberly Nowak, Brian (Lindsey) Nowak, Jeremiah (Erin) Nowak, and Lance (Jessica) Nowak; two step-daughters Naomi Watson-Dye and Michelle Watson-Dye; five siblings Barbara Tesch, Dorene “Dee” (John) DeLaporte, Patrick (Linda) Nowak, Bobbi Rose Foster and Kim McTavish; twenty five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Carla Bennett-Nowak, brothers-in-law, Lance Tesch and David Foster and his best friend, Lee Miller.

Visitation will be Friday, January 20, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. There will be a prayer service beginning at 5:00 p.m. followed by military honors.

Richard J. Golomski

Richard John Golomski, age 66, of Wausau entered eternal life at the Veterans Home in King, WI on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Richard was born on October 3, 1956 in Waukegan, Illinois to the late Chester and Valeria (Lenard) Golomski. After graduating from high school, Richard went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Army. While he was stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, he took part in the rodeo. Throughout his years of employment he held several jobs that included the operation and maintenance of large trucks. His life included the love of hunting and fishing adventures, later he enjoyed painting, woodworking and refinishing furniture.

Survivors include his sister Mary (Bob) Steif, brother Mark (Tammi Wiedman), son Adam, daughters Aymee and Alicia; 3 grandchildren, 4 nephews and 2 nieces.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau on Monday, January 23, 2023. Visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the time of service. This will be followed by military honors. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank the staff at King Veterans Home for their kind and loving care for Rick where he felt like family and called it his home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Mission; SLH. Bridge St. Wausau 54401

Rachel M. Kubisiak

Rachel M. Kubisiak, 93, of Wausau passed away January 13, 2023 at Aspirus Hospice House. Rachel was born August 16, 1929 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, daughter of the late Edgar and Elizabeth (Stelzer) Hamm.

On October 7, 1950 she married Richard Kubisiak in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rachel worked as a sales associate for HC Prange/Younkers Company for 24 years. In 1984 Rachel and Richard opened Kubisiak’s Cheese Cottage, operating the business for 12 years, retiring in 1996. After retirement Rachel volunteered at Benedictine Living Community in Wausau. She was a member of Catholic Women’s Club and the Fatima Council at St. Anne parish.

Survivors include her five children, Barbara Amsrud (Larry Welsh) Wausau; Bonnie (Mark) Schroeder, Winter; Leonarda (Mike) Heilmann, Kronenwetter; Gerard (Donna) Kubisiak, Galloway OH; Charles (Kelly) Kubisiak, Wausau; 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by two brothers, Leroy Hamm of Wisconsin Rapids and Harvey Hamm of Hattiesburg, MS. Rachel was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother, husband Richard and one grandson.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, January 27th at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Wausau with Father Tom Lindner officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:30 A.M. until 12:45 at church. Burial will take place at later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Brainard Funeral Home.

Rachel’s family would like to thank the entire staff at Aspirus Hospice House. Your wonderful care and the compassion you showed Mom during her time with you is beyond words.

Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ronald Kleppen

Ronald “Ron” Kleppen, 78, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at home surrounded by his family.

Ron was born on October 25, 1944 in Sheboygan, son of the late Melvin and Genevieve (Becker) Kleppen. He was a graduate of Brillion High School in 1962. After his graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps serving as a Rifleman and a loyal Marine for all of this life. While in the service he began writing to Sally Pittman. They were married February 12, 1966. Ron worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 44 years before retiring in 2008. He enjoyed wood working, cribbage, the Packers, the Brewers and doing projects around home. He especially enjoyed time with his family and found joy and comfort in his faith.

Ron was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years Sally and their two daughters, Jamie (Lenny) Kersten and Amy (Clint) Vonheeder, and grandchildren: Matthew and Noah Kersten, Emily and Macy Babb and Kody Pregont. Ron also leaves his siblings: Dennis (Gail) Kleppen, June Balliew, Steve (Edie) Kleppen, Janine (Gary) Propson, Mike Kleppen, Jodi (Francis Jr.) Lenz. He also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ron is preceded in death by his parents, In-laws Norman and LaVerne Pittman, grandchildren, Kelsey and Kaitlin Kleppen and brother-in-law Tom Balliew.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson Street, Weston from 9 AM – 11 AM. A service will follow at 11 AM. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park. Brainard Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Daterrius A. Coleman

Daterrius Andre Coleman, known to everyone as Dee, passed away at the young age of 19 years old on December 26, 2022.

Dee was born in West Helena, Arkansas on March 23, 2003 to Arthur Coleman and Latricia Nelson. When Dee was 4 years old, he and his dad moved to Wausau, Wisconsin where he grew up. Dee was a part of the D. C. Everest football team and transitioned to Wausau West football team.

Dee enjoyed playing football, working out in the school gym, sidewalks and parking lots or anywhere. He loved being around his 300+ friends which he considered his family. Whether it was hanging around a bon fire, laying on the hood of cars watching the stars, deep talks, playing video games, going up north to friends cabins, or fishing on the lakes and rivers of Wisconsin and watching sunsets, Dee always brought laughter wherever he went. He had a contagious smile and the funniest, genuine laughter. He was charming and charismatic with his goofball sense of humor. He wouldn’t allow anyone to be bullied. He loved to dance anywhere. He loved home cooked meals and cookouts with his family and friends. He loved picking up his little brother and his multiple little cousins, nieces, and newphews.

Dee had a huge heart for everyone in his family to include his father, mother, Granny, Grandma, Grandpa, aunts, uncles, step brothers, step sister, and big and little cousins with everyone’s significant other. Dee had an infectious spirit about him that will be a huge loss to so many.

Dee’s Celebration of Life will be catered by Lee’s Chicken at Weston Lanes in Schofield, WI in the Mountain Bay Hall on Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 12:00pm to 3:00pm. Everyone who knew Dee is welcomed to come.

Dee’s wake will be held Friday, January 20, 2023 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Brown’s Home for Funerals in Helena, Arkansas. His funeral will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 2:00pm.

Dee taught us all something…

Daddy says he loves you Dee and you’re always #1.

Linda M. Rhowmine

Linda M. Rhowmine, 69, of Wausau, passed away at home, on Monday, January 16, 2023, after a seven-year battle with Stage IV cancer.

She was born to the late James and Evelyn (Koch) Anger on October 10, 1953 in Big Rapids, Michigan. She married Ark Rhowmine on April 3, 2013 in Wausau. She worked for over 10 years at Marshfield Clinic as a managed care coordinator. Linda loved her family and enjoyed being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was very active as a Ducks Unlimited committee member and was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Wausau.

Survivors include her husband, Ark Rhowmine; daughter, Heidi (Russell) Parker of Alabama; son, Jim Stephan of Wyoming; three step-children, Brenda Rhowmine, Mark (Ivory) Rhowmine, and Laura Rhowmine, all of Alaska; grandchildren, Alexis Stephan, Addison Stephan, Breanna Parker, and Bryan Parker; step-grandchildren, Zephon, Isabelle, and Emilia Rhowmine; great-grandchild, Braxton Hutto; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 1104 South 9th Avenue, Wausau, with Rev. Samuel Martin presiding. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Private burial will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Memorials are preferred to the Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation in support of cancer care and research. https://www.marshfieldclinic.org/giving/cancer

Gary L. Zastrow

GARY LEE ZASTROW

Born June 15 1946

Died January 15, 2023

Gary lived the life of an adventurer often without ever leaving his hometown. He loved the act of discovery. He was always willing to take risks—and always was following a new dream. He turned his dreams into adventures and experiences, many with stories that will surely outlive him. He was a builder and salesman by profession, but a champion of the human spirit by default. He was a positive person who always sought ways to solve problems and find the “good” in any situation. He truly had the patience of a saint and the soul of an angel.

It is with great sadness, that Nan announces the death of her husband, Gary. (The best thing that ever happened to me in my life!). As a husband and father, he was more than just present. Through Gary’s married life, he and his wife, Nan (Nancy), rode the adventures of their dreams together. Along the way there were ups and downs, tragedies and triumphs—all a part of the human experience. They were married June 17, 1967, in Wausau. Their first child, Jalane, was born in 1970 with special needs. A son, Chad, was born in 1971—and unknowingly created an even greater chapter of experiences that shaped the person Gary became.

Gary served his country as a veteran of the Army National Guards with the 632nd division. During his seven-year enlistment, he was called up for the riots on the Madison campus often facing his fellow schoolmates. Gary began his career in construction when he worked for Schuette Builders Companies in the 1970’s. His job took him from Newnan, Georgia where a new factory was built and to Alaska where modular hotel units were being constructed. Home construction was in his blood since his childhood, when he learned the carpenter craft from his father. This foundation gave him the urge to build “spec” homes in the Wausau area from the 1990’s to 2009. Many he lived in and then he would sell and build another. In a piece of raw wood, he saw the beauty of the grain. In a plot of vacant land, he saw nature wrapped around his sanctuary. And, in the design of a home, he visualized a place he loved to go home to.

Following his early dreams Gary decided to buy a hobby farm. His father, the late Herbert Zastrow, became his friend and partner in the hobby business that evolved from raising polled Herfords to a full herd of dairy cows. In the late 1980’s he gave up his hobby of 17 years, due to the struggling farming industry and high interest rates that forced the “little” guys to fold. In addition to his hobby farming, he worked full-time. The housing market also was in trouble and his career took him to brighter beginnings as an outside commercial salesman for Crescent Electric for the next 16 years.

Gary’s entrepreneurship was varied. He was a Building Inspector for the Town of Stettin from the late 1970s through the 1980s. At one point, he purchased flavored popcorn vending machines, to place around the Wausau area; but the company went bankrupt before they were ever delivered. And, of course, his love of construction in the 1990’s, took him through the adventure of building spec homes until the market crashed in 2009.

But the most notable change in careers was his midlife career change to become a real estate agent in 2001. When others his age were talking retirement, Gary started a whole new career in helping other people follow their dreams. As a realtor for Coldwell Banker Action, Schofield, he created a following of people who sought the vision he had more than once through the years—home ownership.

In 1993, Chad Zastrow, the son of Gary and Nan died at the age of 21 as a result of suicide. It was a devastating blow that turned Gary and Nan’s life into a new mission. Together, they founded Wings—a Grief Education Ministry™ that became their vision of hope for the bereaved. Beginning in 1993, Gary and Nan served the community with workshops, presentations, support groups, and HOPE. This was the greatest legacy they could give to the community in honor of their son.

Everyone who knew Gary seemed to radiate to him. Words to describe his character would be: undeniably patience, common-sense wise, problem-solver, honest to the core, trustworthy, great sense of humor, loyal-loving husband, compassionate, mind-your-own business, and a loyal friend. Raised with a strong German/Polish heritage, work ethics were strong, and retirement didn’t seem to be an option. Always ready to learn something new, in 2018 Gary volunteered to continue his education about mediation and become a volunteer mediator for Judicare.

Gary was an only child, the son of Herbert and Lucille Zastrow, Town of Stettin. He was preceded in death by his son, Chad E. Zastrow. He is survived by: by his wife, Nancy; daughter Jalane. Nan’s sister, Sally Johnson (Clarence/Ole) Wausau, and brother, Tom Bentz (Karen), Venice FL. Also, by a loved niece, Jennifer Johnson-Mroczenski (Glenn), Paige Sedlar and Dustin Sedlar.

He will be missed beyond words by his wife of 55 years, Nan Zastrow. She described him as her rock and like her son, Chad, who inspired their life, Gary was the “wind beneath her wings.” He encouraged her dreams of making their non-profit visible and reachable for anyone who needed it. They were both professional volunteers who served from the heart to help others. In the many years of working and companioning the bereaved, Nan always admitted that losing a lifetime, loving spouse is the greatest loss of all. Nan acknowledges that Gary’s influence on her life will continue as his spirit will be with her always. Love never dies!

Funeral services will be held at Noon, Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau. The Rev. Jim Mayland will officiate. Private family burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

John J. Freudigmann

John J Freudigmann Born on March 10, 1938; born to eternal life on January 18, 2023.

John, age 84, of Greenwood, WI (and Aransas Pass, TX) died of cancer peacefully on January 18, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center – Marshfield, WI.

John grew up in Milwaukee, WI where he attended West Division High School. He served a 4-year sheet metal apprenticeship and was a journeyman serving various union shops/contractors through the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 18 for over 30 years. He was a proud union member.

John enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting, antique cars and spending winters in Texas. He was a member of the Neillsville Gun Club and Tri-County Antique Auto Club.

John had the extraordinary talent for talking with everyone and anyone. He was a great conversationalist. It had been said that he could talk to a fence post.

He is survived by Eleanor, his wife, of 64 years. Also survived by his son, John G. (Barbara), grandson Jason (Allison), grandson Curtis (Kaelee) and granddaughter Kari Jo (Maryann). Further survived by three great grandsons – Carter, Hayes and Landon.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Susan Lane.

The family would like to thank Marshfield Medical Center, especially the fantastic 8 North nursing staff and doctors for their excellent care and compassion, along with Dr Isaac Yeboah and his staff.

The family is planning a celebration of John’s life in the summer.

In John’s honor, a donation to the Greenwood/Willard Area Food Pantry c/o Missionary Baptist Church; 302 N Main Street, Greenwood, WI 54437, would be greatly appreciated.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS