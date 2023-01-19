By Shereen Siewert

A body discovered Wednesday in Monroe County is believed to be that of a woman reported missing at the start of the year.

The Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department released a statement on Jan. 4 alerting the public that Felicia Wanna was considered missing. A search operation launched and investigators found the body at about 10 a.m. in rural Monroe County, in the town of La Grange.

Police say they believe the body is that of Wanna, also known as Felicia Helgeson, who was last seen on Bluebird Avenue in Warrens on December 29 at 11 a.m.

An investigation continues into he circumstances surrounding Wanna’s death.

A number of agencies assisted the Sheriff’s Office in the search operation including WI Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Ho-Chunk Police Department, Tomah Police Department, La Crosse Police Department, Eau Claire Police Department, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Oakdale Fire Department, WI K9 SOS, WI/MN K9 Search and Rescue, Rapid Search and Rescue and The Salvation Army.

The death investigation is being completed by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Ho-Chunk Police Department, DCI, WI State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.