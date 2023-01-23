Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Police Department is asking for public assistance locating a fugitive sex offender who is wanted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections.

Kevin Spencer Kevin Spencer

An arrest warrant is active for Kevin O. Spencer, 54, who previously served a prison term for sexually assaulting a child. Spencer was released Nov. 8 and has been living in the 700 block of Jackson Street.

Police say Spencer failed to report to his DOC supervising agent and his GPS is no longer functioning.

Anyone with knowledge of Spencer’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Marathon County Dispatch at 715-261-7795. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by visiting www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

Never attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself.