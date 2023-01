Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Joe Venner scored the game’s only goal 4:50 into the third period to lift Tomah/Sparta to a 1-0 win over D.C. Everest in a nonconference boys hockey game Tuesday at the Greenheck Fieldhouse.

Tomah/Sparta (11-7) held a 28-21 shot advantage with goalie Jake Berry saving every shot.

D.C. Everest’s Griffin Bunnell made 27 shots in goal.

D.C. Everest falls to 7-10 and will play a Wisconsin Valley Conference game at Marshfield on Thursday at 7 p.m.