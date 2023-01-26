STEVENS POINT – From the sun to dark matter, discover the secrets of the universe at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium.

Planetarium shows are offered at 2 p.m. Sundays. The educational shows are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated. Shows in February and March include:

Feb. 5 – “Two Small Pieces of Glass-The Amazing Telescope” – Learn about the history of telescopes and future of astronomy.

Feb. 12 – “The Sun-Our Living Star” – Discover the secrets of the sun and see new images of its surface.

Feb. 19 – “Rising Star-A South African Astronomy Journey” – Explore South Africa’s telescopes and hear about the next generation of astronomers.

Feb. 26 – “The Dark Matter Mystery: Exploring a Cosmic Secret” – Go on a quest to find the building blocks of the universe.

March 5 – “Europe to the Stars” – Look through the most powerful ground-based telescopes in the world.

March 12 – “Seeing! A Photon’s Journey Across Space, Time and Mind” – Follow a tiny proton as it travels across the vast expanse of space.

Planetarium seating is first come, first served for up to 55 people. Groups of eight or more can schedule a special showing of any planetarium program by calling 715-346-2208 or completing an online request form. There is a cost of $35 per group for these presentations.

The Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory telescope is open for free, public viewings from 8:30-10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday evenings. Viewings will be held only if the skies are clear and the temperature is above 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

The planetarium and observatory are on the second and fourth floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building, 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot D behind the building and is free in all university lots after 7 p.m. and on weekends.

Learn more at www.uwsp.edu/smcpa/blocher-planetarium.

