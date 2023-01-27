Wausau Pilot & Review

A 57-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash north of Rhinelander, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on Hwy, 47 and Bridge Road in the town of Newbold. Sheriff’s officials say a group of snowmobiles were crossing Hwy. 47 from east to west when the last snowmobile in the group was struck by a southbound vehicle. The snowmobile driver died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, whose name and age have not been released, was treated for minor injuries. The name of the victim is being withheld until proper notifications have been given to the family.

A portion of Hwy. 47 was closed for about four hours Thursday to allow the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources to investigate the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol conducted a crash reconstruction at the scene. Officials have not said if any charges are expected.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by multiple agencies, including the Newbold Fire Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Rhinelander Fire Department, the DNR, the Oneida County Highway Department, and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Department.

Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the victim.

