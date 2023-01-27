Wausau Pilot & Review

A 59-year-old woman is dead after a snowmobile crash Thursday in Vilas County, one of two fatalities reported within hours of one another in the northwoods.

The first crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on a trail near Shooting Range Road in Phelps. First responders began CPR on the woman and paged a helicopter to the crash scene. A second patient reportedly suffered arm injuries in the crash.

The medical helicopter was later called off and the woman died at the scene of her injuries, according to Vilas County Chief Deputy Patrick Schmidt.

Officials say the snowmobile driver veered off the trail and struck a tree on a trail near marker 920. The name of the victim, who is from Phelps, is being withheld pending family notification.

A second crash less than three hours later on Hwy. 47 left a 57-year-old snowmobile driver dead. Officials say the man was with a group crossing the highway when he was struck by a motorist.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

