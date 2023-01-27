Wausau Pilot & Review

The western portion of Marathon County is experiencing freezing rain which has caused the roadways to become ice covered. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling this afternoon as this weather event is expected to make it’s away across the county as the afternoon progresses.

The Marathon County Highway Department is out treating the roadways and doing all they can despite the rapidly deteriorating conditions.

If you must travel this afternoon, please remember to slow down, increase following distance, allow extra time to reach your destination, pay attention to what’s in front of you and turn headlights on.