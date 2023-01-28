Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Stevens Point went to the free throw line time and time again and used that to propel to a 58-52 victory over Wausau West in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys basketball game Friday night at West High School.

Stevens Point made 27 of 35 free throws as West committed 26 fouls, to pull past the Warriors. Point was 17 of 26 in the second half as West tried to play catchup but couldn’t in the end.

Arriel Council Jr. made 15 of 18 free throws to finish with 29 points, and Grant Chandonais was 12 of 14 at the line and ended up with 20 points for Stevens Point, which pulls into second place in the Wisconsin Valley Conference at 5-2 after first-place Marshfield (7-0) defeated D.C. Everest (5-3) on Friday, 56-42.

Cole Nelson scored 18 points and Griffin Lange added 10 for West, which drops to 5-11 overall and 2-6 in the WVC.

West’s next game is Tuesday at home against Chippewa Falls.

Panthers 58, Warriors 52

Stevens Point 25 33 – 58

Wausau West 28 24 – 52

STEVENS POINT (58): Jack Diekelman 3 0-0 7, Noah Marschke 0 0-1 0, Grant Chandonais 4 12-14 20, Arriel Council Jr. 6 15-18 29, Jerria Suehs 0 0-0 0, Bennett Klish 0 0-2 2. FG: 13. FT: 27-35. 3-pointers: 3 (Council Jr. 2, Diekelman 1). Fouls: 13. Fouled out: none. Record: 9-8, 5-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU WEST (52): Beckett Teske 1 0-0 3, Drew Riley 0 0-0 0, Jackson Albee 0 0-1 0, Griffin Lange 3 2-2 10, Jaden Durr 0 0-0 0, Brett Butalla 4 1-2 11, Cole Nelson 5 6-8 18, Vince Hanz 1 0-0 2. FG: 17. FT: 10-15. 3-pointers: 7 (Lange , Butalla 2, Nelson 2, Teske 1). Fouls: 26. Fouled out: none. Record: 5-11, 2-6 Wisconsin Valley Conference.