Domestic violence, disorderly conduct, battery, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, bail jumping and drunken driving are among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Jan. 30.

A 33-year-old Orlando, Florida, woman was taken into custody Jan. 29 on charges of domestic violence, related disorderly conduct and battery following an altercation at a residence on Highway A in the town of Bradley. During a preliminary investigation, the woman was found to be intoxicated and became involved in a verbal altercation, which turned physical, with another female party inside the residence.

An 18-year-old Merrill man was taken into custody Jan. 28 on charges of a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer and two misdemeanor charges of bail jumping after a vehicle he was operating was discovered in a ditch along Highway 107 in the town of Rock Falls. During a preliminary investigation, it was discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the day. The man reportedly gave conflicting accounts to investigating deputies of what had actually occurred.

A 29-year-old Merrill man was taken into custody on charges of operating while under the influence – third offense and operating after revocation following a traffic stop Jan. 25. A deputy on patrol stopped the man’s vehicle near the intersection of Pope Road and Lily Lane in the town of Merrill after observing the vehicle the man was operating failed to yield at a stop sign, then accelerate to 71 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. Upon contact with the driver, the investigating deputy-who is also a certified drug recognition expert-noted signs indicative of drug impairment. The man was also found to have outstanding warrants for his arrest from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

Seven motorists reported striking deer in Lincoln County this past week, up from seven the week before.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department