Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Wallace L. Streich

It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Wallace “Wally” Louis Streich shares the news of his death on January 31, 2023. Wally was 97 years of age this past October. He has been a vital and uplifting part of all our lives.

Wally was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Jane (Viele) Streich and his son James Todd Streich. Deeply loved by many, Wally’s presence and assistance and humor will be missed daily.

Wally was born in Merrill on October 30, 1925 to Ruth and Louis Streich. He attended Zion Lutheran School, Wausau High School and two years at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. While in school, he also worked for his parents (Ruth and Louis A.) Electric Shop in downtown Wausau. Wally served in the United States Marine Corps from 1943 through 1946 and in the Pacific Theater in 1950 to 1951.

In 1946, Wally married Margaret Jane Viele and through their many years of marriage they supported and loved one another. They moved to Milwaukee (Bay View), Wisconsin and enjoyed a busy and fun life full of hikes, sledding and Sunday Family Days at a public park. Jane and Wally both created a life of love and fun and dedication for their entire family.

In 1969, the entire family moved to Wausau and Wally and Jane began a business – Streich Equipment Company on Third Avenue in Wausau which continues today. Wally was a member of Grace United Church of Christ and practiced his faith. He was a member of the VFW, and the American Legion – one year serving as the Commander of the American Legion. He was an avid golfer into his 90’s and he was a deep believer in education – he took many “classes of interest” during his life and encouraged his children to do the same.

Wally is survived by five adult children, 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

There are no words to express how deeply his absence will be felt to those who knew and loved him.

No services will be held. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

David R. Davide

David Richard Davide, 63 of Wausau formerly of Denver, Colorado passed away peacefully with his loving brother at his bedside on January 28, 2023. He was born to Joseph and Virginia (Gauger) Davide.

He is survived by his loving mother, Virginia Davide, Brother Jay (Kathy) Davide, Brother-in-law, Gary Wadzinski, Uncle, Ron Gauger, Cousins, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Davide and Sister, Lisa Wadzinski.

David lived and worked up to his retirement in Denver, Colorado. He was an avid golf enthusiast and loved the outdoor activities that Colorado had to offer. He enjoyed the Green Bay Packers and Brewers as he moved to Wisconsin to be close to his mother, family and friends.

Family would like to especially thank close friends, Tom, Mark, Ned, Jeff and Bob, neighbors, Mary & Butch, Tim & Amy, Radiation Oncology team at Aspirus Cancer Center and Aspirus Wausau Hospice Care.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite organization.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS