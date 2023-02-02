Wausau Pilot & Review

MERRILL – The D.C. Everest wrestling team wrapped up its Wisconsin Valley Conference regular-season dual meet schedule with a 41-34 win over Merrill on Wednesday at Merrill High School.

D.C. Everest won the final five matches of the meet to secure the victory.

Gavin Madson (160 pounds), Deakin Trotzer (132), Cameron Saari (145) and Blake Bangtson (152) all won by pin for the Evergreens, who finish the WVC season with a 4-2 record.

The Wisconsin Valley Conference Tournament will be held Saturday at Merrill.

D.C. Everest 41, Merrill 34

160: Gavin Madson (DC) pinned Jace Olson, 1:42.

170: Brian Ball (MER) won major dec. over Tanner Rickman, 13-4.

182: Daytona Pagel (DC) def. Austin Depies, 15-10.

195: Ryder Depies (MER) pinned Kyle Schmidt, 3:26.

220: Noah Klug (MER) pinned Aedan Xiong, 0:28.

285: Ian Dreikosen (MER) won by forfeit.

106: Dustin Schmirler (MER) pinned Caleb Jaeger, 2:29.

113: Tyler Modjewski (DC) def. Joey Jensen, 6-1.

120: Jon Hart (MER) pinned Taylor Dillion, 5:50.

126: Easton Cooper (DC) won by technical fall over Brett Suchocki, 15-0.

132: Deakin Trotzer (DC) pinned Brady Norton, 1:28.

138: Blake Heal (DC) won by forfeit.

145: Cameron Saari (DC) pinned Preston Schuelke, 3:18.

152: Blake Bangtson (DC) pinned Hunter Opper, 3:17.