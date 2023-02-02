Wausau Pilot & Review

Hiya, I’m Dewdrop! I’m a cool cat who knows he’s handsome and isn’t afraid to use a little charm. I would be best in a home with older kids and I really love delicious canned food! If you think I’m the one for you come visit me soon!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

