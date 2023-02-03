For Wausau Pilot & Review

CHIPPEWA FALLS – When the hockey calendar hits February, every coach hopes their team is playing at the top of their game.

The Central Wisconsin Storm girls hockey team reeled off their 10th straight win Thursday night on the road at Chippewa Falls, once again using their balanced attack and depth and defeated the CFM (Chippewa Falls/Menomonie) Sabers 4-1.

With playoffs just around the corner, it was another hard-fought, back-and-forth first period with both teams creating good scoring chances. CWS would get that important first goal with just 28 seconds remaining in the first period. Senior captain Hannah Baumann tracked down the puck with a determined backcheck and connected a pass with junior linemate Tristan Wicklund. CFM goaltender Kasandra Herr stopped a Baumann’s shot from the high slot, but Wicklund was there to bury the rebound.

CWS would produce another late goal with just under two minutes remaining in the second period.

A blue collar forecheck led by freshman Madeline Kelter and Gabi Heuser led to a another rebound goal, this one by sophomore Sophie Bolin and the Storm had a 2-0 lead. It was Bolin’s 11th point in her last nine games.

“Sophie, and really that entire line (Kelter, Heuser) has been playing some gritty, tenacious hockey lately,” said co-head coach Dan Bauer. “They have been really hard to play against, they make you earn every inch of ice out there.”

Just 37 seconds into period three, the Storm would add to their lead. Sophomore defenseman Ava Rode took a puck just outside the blue line and worked her way across the top of the offensive zone before finding Gabi Heuser, who redirected her pass for a 3-0 lead. The Sabers responded with a great third period effort, but the goaltending of Storm senior captain Chloe Lemke silenced their attack until a late goal with 1:36 to play. Lemke stymied CFM with 15 third-period saves and 32 total for the game.

The Storm added a fourth goal in the period on beautiful give-and-go play between defenseman Taylor Friedel and freshman Ava Whitmore. CWS finished with 32 shots on goal.

This Saturday will be the showdown of the state’s top-two ranked teams when the No. 1 Superior Spartans (17-4) invade Marathon Park for a 2 p.m. game with the No. 2 Storm (17-3). Superior is led by Autumn Cooper and Makaela Reinke, who have combined for 56 goals this season. The last time they met, a 7-3 Spartans’ win, was the last game the Storm lost prior to their current winning streak.