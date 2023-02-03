Wausau Pilot & Review

Two people died Thursday in a head-on crash involving two snowmobiles in Vilas County near St. Germain, police confirmed.

The crash was reported at about noon on Thursday near Snipe Lake, on Trail 70. Two people were reported unconscious at the scene with CPR in progress as rescue crews arrived. A landing zone was being established as of 12:13 p.m. with a medical helicopter en route.

But the helicopter was called off a short time later and police now say both victims died at the scene. No names have been released, but Vilas County officials say the men are aged 79 and 43.

The crash is the second of two on Thursday in Vilas County. The first crash was reported at about 10:45 a.m. on a trail at Fred Luke Road in Plum Lake. One person, a male, was injured in the crash. The extent of his injuries is not yet clear.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, there have now been eight deaths in Iron, Vilas and Oneida counties since the 2022-23 snowmobile season began in December.