By Shereen Siewert

A 39-year-old Wausau man is free on bond after allegedly sharing explicit videos of children on a messaging app.

Jeremy A. Campbell faces three counts of possessing child pornography. The case was filed Feb. 1, 2023 in Marathon County Circuit Court following an investigation prompted by a national cybertip.

In April, a Wausau investigator was assigned to a tip provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children generated after Snap, Inc. reported three files of suspected child pornography. Snap provided the files, which depicted sexual activity between a man and a child likely younger than 13, according to court documents.

Police searched Campbell’s home in October. Campbell, in an interview with police, allegedly admitted receiving and sending videos of child pornography using the app.

During an initial appearance Wednesday, Circuit Judge Suzanne O’Neill ordered a $10,000 signature for Campbell, who is no longer in custody. Campbell is also prohibited from using electronic devices that access the internet or having unsupervised contact with minors.

A preliminary hearing is set for March 31.