Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Jean J. Carlson

Jean Julia Carlson, 87, of Wausau, joined her husband of 58 years, Thomas in Heaven. Jean passed away at Wausau Aspirus Hospital on February 5, 2023, with the support of her loving family.

Jean was born March 8, 1935, in Schofield, Wisconsin to George and Rose (Corazalla) Babl. She graduated from Wausau Senior High School in 1953. She attended the University of Milwaukee, where she pledged to the Omega Mu Chi Sorority, later transferring to University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. There she obtained her teaching certificate and her Master Degree. She went on to work in the Wausau School District, teaching at GD Jones and Lincoln Elementary Schools as a remedial reading specialist, helping students reach their reading potential. She was a teacher for over 30 years, eventually retiring from the profession.

Jean, passionate about reading, attended several book clubs in the community and supported the Marathon County Public Library. She was involved in the Wausau Women’s Club and YMCA for many years. Devoted to Tom and her family, many weekends were spent camping and later on their boat, “Pisces” traveling throughout Wisconsin’s state parks and waterways. Her biggest adventures took place cruising Lake Minocqua, Green Bay, and many of the Great Lakes with family and friends. A favorite location was Mackinaw Island where Tom & Jean loved to spend their later anniversaries, including their 50th. After many years Jean & Tom retired and built their dream home on Lake Wausau, but continued their love of the water with family and friends on their pontoon boat.

Jean is survived by her two children, Scott (Wendy) Carlson, Amherst, WI and Linda Garbacz, Wausau. Her eight grandchildren, Lindsay Stromberg (Benjamin); Logan Carlson; Lauren Trinh; Stephanie Robinson (Ty); Leslie Chandler (Drew); all of Wausau, and Trevor Carlson of Stevens Point, Samantha Carlson; Matthew Carlson of Amherst, and four great grandchildren; Anthony Garbacz; Johnny Trinh; Maree and Merritt Robinson. She is also survived by brothers Ronald Babl (Marta); Allen Babl (Celeste); her sister, Christine Gilbreath, and sister-in-law Sandy Babl. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers Kenneth and Daniel “Tito” Babl.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 621 N. 2nd. Street, Wausau, WI 54403. Visitation will be held at 9:00 am. Mass will follow at 10:30 with a luncheon at noon, and internment at Restlawn Memorial Park at 12:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Boys & Girls Club at https://www.bgclub.com/invest-in-great-futures or the Marathon County Public Library at https://mcpl.us/about/donate/ .

Joan Vettel

Joan Vettel, age 87, of East Grand Forks, MN entered God’s Kingdom on February 1, 2023 at Rennes Health and Rehab Center in Wausau, WI.

Joan Vettel was born on March 2, 1935 the daughter of John and Inez (Paulson) Hanson in Nielsville, MN. After graduating from Climax High School she attended Concordia College. Joan and Lowell (Pat) were married on January 30, 1954 in Hillsboro, ND. She was a charter member of Family of God Lutheran Church and served the congregation in many ways.

Joan is survived by her two children; Denise (Tim) Gaffaney of Wausau, WI and Mark (Alyce) Vettel of Warroad, MN; five grandchildren, Ryan (Kari) Gaffaney, Peter (Jessica) Gaffaney, Paul (Mellisa Dennis) Gaffaney, Chloe Vettel and Eli (Jiselle Thornby) Vettel; seven great-grandchildren, Quinn, Adelynn, Blake, Penelope, Caroline, Henry, and Evelyn; one brother-in-law, Donald Sandberg of Brainard, MN and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Inez; husband Pat; two sons, John and Anthony and a grandson Beau John Vettel; sisters, Idelle Sandberg and Lorraine Haugstad.

Memorial Services for Joan will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 10:30 am at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Wausau WI. Public visitation will begin at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Caledonia Cemetery, ND, Ronald McDonald’s House Upper Midwest Charities or the Charity of your choice.

Brainard Funeral Home of Wausau, Wisconsin is assisting the family with arrangements.

John W. Buechner

John W. Buechner, 76, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born October 19, 1946 in Ashland, son of the late Walter and Mary (Kulikowski) Buechner. On August 17, 1968 he married Sharon Hall in Wausau.

Before retirement, John worked as a project manager and estimator for Old Castle Glass. He enjoyed time at the lake, pontooning, and baking, especially his famous rum cake. John adored his grandchildren, spending time socializing with friends, and dining out with Sharon. John would often say, “In my wildest dreams, I never thought I’d have it so good.”

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Buechner; daughters, Julie (Art) Hutchison and Amy (Reggie) Hammen; grandchildren, Tyler (Martha) Hutchison, Morgan and Mason Kraimer; siblings, Larry (Jolene) Buechner, Barb (Larry) Ekholm, Suzanne Becker and Christine Wiita.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Marian Hall.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the Stewart Avenue funeral home. All family and friends are welcome to attend.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Suzanne J. Durkee

Suzanne J. Durkee, 80, of Wausau, passed away unexpectedly at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

She was born on March 28, 1942 in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota to the late Garfield and Milda (Kelm) Dey. Suzanne met her future husband, the late John Durkee, while attending U.W.-LaCrosse. They were united in marriage on April 14, 1962 in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

Suzanne was a longtime member of Our Savior’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Wausau. She enjoyed playing games, working on puzzles, was an avid reader, and was a very good bowler. Over the years she league bowled and traveled to state tournaments. Also known as the trivia queen, she had the knowledge to excel when playing trivia with family and friends. Suzanne especially enjoyed a glass of one of the many wines that were made by John. She was employed by Kohl’s and the Hallmark Store.

Survivors include her children, Mindy (Gary) Randall, Mike Durkee, and Mitch Durkee; grandchildren, Derek, Hayley (Katy), Travis, Brenden, and Allyson; great-granddaughter, Emeriee; great-grandson, Holden; brother, Tom Dey; sister, Janet Dey; and favorite cousins, Marilyn (Bob) Paulson and Beverly Bornschlegl.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; infant daughter, Melissa Jean; and parents, Garfield and Milda Dey.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Our Savior’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 703 Flieth Street, Wausau, with Rev. Jeffrey Mahnke officiating. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, and continue on Saturday beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Mosinee Cemetery following the service.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Marvin J. Stencil

Marvin J. Stencil, 92, Wausau, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Benedictine Living Community, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born October 26, 1930 in Athens, son of the late Jacob and Anna (Soczka) Stencil. On June 29, 1953, he married Ruth Ellen Vetter at St. Mary Catholic Church in Marathon. She preceded him in death on December 14, 2014.

Marvin was a veteran of the United States Army and served as staff sergeant during the Korean War, with stateside costal defense radar patrol, stationed in Philadelphia.

For 35 years, Marvin worked for Mid Wisconsin Beverage starting as a sales/delivery driver covering many miles and long days making deliveries to customers. He later transitioned into Management as Sales Manager. Following his retirement, he worked for the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, a job he truly enjoyed. Marvin was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus, Wausau.

Marvin will be forever known for his musical talents. He was a self-taught musician, playing the concertina, saxophone and clarinet for many area bands, including, an original member of the Happy Notes, Pat Zoromski and the Old Time Aces, Harmony Aces and Dyna Sounds to name a few. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed fishing and loved to go to his property up North to cut wood and tend to the grounds. He made sure both his up North property and home in Wausau were kept in pristine condition.

Survivors include, his two children, Randy (Gay) Stencil, Wausau and Karen (Geoff) Krause, Wausau; three grandchildren, Angie Peacy, Port Washington, Renea Stencil, Wausau and Nicholas, (Laura) Krause, Kronenwetter; three great-grandchildren, Jacob Peacy and Elizabeth and Kaitlyn Krause; three sisters-in-law, Sara (Jon) Schroeder, Lynne (Norm) Hornung and Anna Mae Vetter; one brother-in-law, Tom (Anne) Vetter; and two step sisters-in-law, Mary Dunckelman and Carol Klimek Riehle Lattimer.

Besides his parents and wife, Ruth, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edmund Stenzel; an infant brother, Alvin Stencil; step brothers, Dan, Wallace “Wally” and Fredrick “Fritz” Riehle; and step sister, Dolores Brinkmann.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Deacon Ervin Burkhardt will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau with full military honors conducted by the American Legion Post No. 10, Wausau. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire wonderful staff at Benedictine Nursing Home for the loving and compassionate care they gave dad. You were more than caretakers, you were family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Joan V. Kolpacki

Joan V. Kolpacki, 83 passed away peacefully at home on February 3rd, 2023.

She was born September 1, 1939 in Merrill WI daughter of the late Reinhold & Anna (Kellish) Adams. On June 21, 1958 she married LeRoy Kolpacki. They were married for 61 years. He preceded her in death. Joan worked for Kraft Foods for 40 years.

She enjoyed yearly trips to Canada with friends and family. LeRoy and Joan enjoyed their retirement wintering in Texas. They also enjoyed summers in St. Germain and Arbor Vitae WI. In her senior years she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and word searches, watching TV and going out to eat with family. Joan was a devoted catholic and a member of St. Anne’s Catholic parish.

She is survived by her two sons Daniel (Renee) Kolpacki and Scott (Brenda Udd) Kolpacki. Three grandchildren Kyle, Katie and Kaitlyn Kolpacki. One great grandchild Serenity Kelly. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband LeRoy, one infant daughter Debra, one brother Wally Adams and one sister Adele Roberts.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at St. Anne Parish, Wausau. The Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Randolph G. Patnode

Randolph “Randy” G. Patnode, 69, Rib Mountain passed away peacefully while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

Randy was born April 8, 1953 in Wausau, son of Janet (Goytowski) Patnode, Wausau and the late Gerald Patnode. On October 16, 1976 he married Susan Hable at the former St. Mary Catholic Church, Wausau. She survives.

For many years Randy worked at Crestline in Wausau. Some of his favorite pastimes included snowmobiling, fishing, wood working, boating, and socializing with his friends. Randy will be fondly remembered for his witty sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Patnode, Rib Mountain, his mother, Janet Patnode, Wausau, two brothers, Lee (Connie Semling) Patnode, Wausau and Scott Patnode, Wausau, one niece, Andrea (Tom) Franke, one nephew, Matt (Miranda English) Patnode and two great nephews, Levi and Miles Franke.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services, all at the Stewart Avenue funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Ben G. Fisher

Ben Fisher, age 53, passed away on February 3, 2023. Ben was born in Wausau, WI to Duane Fisher and Bonita Fisher. Ben loved the outdoors including hunting at the Easker family farm and fishing.

Ben was Survived by: (2) Sisters: Margaret (Ken) Smitala of Weston, Jane (Joe) Ramuta of Wausau. Nieces and nephews: Mariah and Nick Smitala, Lawson and Kienna Ramuta. and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by Duane Fisher (Father), Bonita Fisher (Mother). (2) Brothers Peter Fisher, and Thomas Fisher.

The Family will have a private gathering at a future date.

In honor of Ben’s memory a donation can be made to The Spinal Cord Injury Foundation of your choice.

The Family would like to Thank the Health Care Community for all their care and treatment for Ben over the years.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Suzanne C. Borgen

Suzanne Carol (Obermeyer) Borgen, 83, of Scandinavia, WI entered into eternal life on February 6, 2023 with her family by her side. She was born on October 25, 1939 to William and Laura Obermeyer in Fond du lac. After moving to Amherst, she attended and graduated from Amherst High School. She married Lyal Borgen on December 12, 1959. She had many roles throughout her life, but the most important was that of mother to her six children.

Suzanne worked hard in all she did, whether it be gardening or serving concessions with her mother at Whispering Pines on the Chain O’ Lakes. She was a cook for Tomorrow River Schools for many years where she served a helping of kindness with each tray. She was a sweet woman who loved serving others and whose quick wit kept everyone on their toes. She loved watching birds, doing puzzles, playing cards, and, above all else, being with her family.

Suzanne is survived by her brother William (Doreen) Obermeyer of Crescent City, CA; her children Lowell (Marla) Borgen of Amherst, WI, Jeanne Borgen of Scandinavia, WI, Neal (Kim) Borgen of Amherst, WI, Linda (Keith) Natschke of Muskego, WI, Turben (Pam) Borgen of Plover, WI, and Alma (Rick) Stuebs of Waupaca, WI; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her special Godchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Laura Obermeyer, her sister Rosie Cousineau, and the love of her life, Lyal.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Amherst on Saturday, February 11 at 11:00 am with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00. The family would like to send a special thank you to Maple Ridge of Plover and the staff at Aspirus Plover Hospital.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Myron F. Zynda

Myron F. Zynda, 69, of Galloway, died on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Myron was born on July 26, 1953, in Wausau, the son of Edwin and Elizabeth ‘Elsie’ (Kluck) Zynda.

On June 25, 1983, Myron was united in marriage to Bernadette Nellessen at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Galloway.

Myron worked at the Waupaca Foundry as a machine maintenance worker for 30 years until his retirement. In his younger years, Myron played steel guitar in several country bands. Myron loved working outdoors, hunting, fishing and gardening. He also enjoyed going to stockcar races. Myron was always helping his family and friends.

Myron is survived by his wife, Bernadette; four children, Casey (Amanda) Zynda, Abram Zynda, Autumn Zynda and Collin (Jasmin Bashir) Zynda; three grandchildren, Walker, Amalia and Melina; brother, Norbert (Donna) Zynda, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Myron was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Virginia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Monday, February 13, 2023 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church in Bevent. Rev. Thomas Nirappel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 9 AM until the time of Mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.