For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks baseball team announced another signing of a player for the upcoming 2023 season, adding University of Minnesota catcher/outfielder Drew Berkland.

While at Wayzata High School, Berkland a freshman for the Gophers, was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball, earning all-conference selections in all three sports. His senior year in baseball, Berkland was an all-section selection for Wayzata’s baseball team and was a Prep Baseball Report Futures Game participant. He was ranked as the No. 1 player at his position and No. 67 player nationally along with being the No. 5 overall prospect in the state by Perfect Game.

The Woodchucks start their 30th season of Northwoods League Baseball in Madison on Monday, May 29. The team returns home for the 2023 home opener at Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 30. Group tickets and ticket packages are on sale now by calling 715-845-5055. Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, April 24, at 10am.