A western Wisconsin meat shop is voluntarily recalling 13 different products that contain undeclared restricted ingredients and were produced without inspection, according to state officials.

Lotts-A-Meat in Bloomer is issuing the voluntary Class I recall, which reflects “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

Unless otherwise noted below, the recalled products, sold wholesale and at retail, carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 398 and includes:

Honey Ham Stick-No Nitrite or Nitrate Added, 1 lb. vacuum-sealed packages with packaging dates prior to 2/3/23

Pork chops, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging dates: 8/12/22, 12/30/22, 1/27/23

Pork steaks, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging date: 8/12/22, 1/27/23

Pork roasts, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging date: 1/27/23

Sirloin, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging date: 1/20/23

Teriyaki beef snack sticks, vacuum-sealed packages with packaging dates prior to 2/3/22

Sweet maple bacon flavored snack stick, vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on 1/30/23

Beef snack sticks, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging dates: 1/22/23, 1/30/23

Dill with pepper jack cheese snack stick or pickle with pepper jack cheese snack stick, vacuum-sealed packages with packaging dates prior to 2/3/23

Jalapeno and cheese snack stick, vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on 1/22/23

Garlic beef snack stick, vacuum-sealed packages with packaging dates prior to 2/3/23

Bacon, vacuum-sealed packages with no mark of inspection, packaged on 12/27/22

Beef snack stick with cheese, vacuum-sealed packages with no mark of inspection, packaged on 7/12/22

Products were sold at retail in Bloomer, Cadott, Fall Creek and New Auburn. No illnesses have been reported. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor and consumers should discard the affected products.

More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA’s website at www.fsis.usda.gov.