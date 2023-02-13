Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Ron C. Andreas

Ronald “Ron” C. Andreas, age 70 of West Bend passed away peacefully at Froedtert Hospital after a long courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease and Dementia on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Ron was born and raised in Wausau, Wisconsin. His parents were Carl and Florence (Siewert) Andreas. On August 14, 1993 he was united in marriage to his beloved wife, Sherry White, in Wausau.

Throughout his life Ron enjoyed riding motorcycles, mopeds and anything that had a motor and wheels. Some highlights in his life were motorcycle trips with his wife and friends. He also enjoyed hunting, camping and spending time with his friends and family. Later in his life he enjoyed satisfying his sweet tooth. Ron had a gift to make friends with anyone from a small child to a 90 year old. Maybe it was his quirky sense of humor. In any case, his many friends, family and co-workers will miss him dearly.

Ron drove truck and big boy toys for many years for Volkmann Railroads Builders and later for Dynamic Tool where he retired in May of 2013.

Ron is survived by his devoted wife Sherry who was his sole caregiver for thirteen years. He is further survived by his son Bradley (Leighann Bort) of Richfield, his much-adored grandson Chase and one sister Carol Hoops of Wausau. He is further survived by many in-laws and family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his two sisters Gloria and Debra Andreas and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marcie and Glenn White, and brother-in-law, Jim Hoops.

Sherry would like to extend her deepest gratitude to the many West Bend Fire & Rescue, and Police members who have provided their assistance over the 2 ½ years they’ve lived in West Bend. She would also like to send out a huge thank you to the wonderful, caring staff at the West Bend Froedtert Hospital.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 16th from 4 PM – 7 PM at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Visitation will also be held prior to the funeral service on Friday, February 17th from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM at the funeral home with service commencing at 12:30 PM. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park at 2 PM on Friday, February 17th. Livestreaming of the funeral will be available for those not able to attend at www.Helke.com. Memorial contributions in Ron’s memory may be directed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163 or online at www.michaeljfox.org.

Bernard L. Senoracki

Bernard L. Senoracki, 83, Wausau, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Wausau.

He was born July 11, 1939 in Birnamwood, the son of the late Raymond and Margaret (Delikowski) Senoracki, and older brother to Bernice M. Scheel. On Oct. 7, 1961, he married Judith A. Wirsing. She preceded him in death.

Bernie attended Wausau Senior High and grad¬uated in 1957. He was involved in FFA and was on the baseball team.

Bernie met Judy when they both worked at Citi¬zen’s Bank. Judy would leave Ford gumballs on his desk as a joke, because Bernie was a Chevy guy, and owned a ‘57 Chevy.

Bernie was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1961. He served for 2 years, spending 16 months in Germany. He remained a sergeant in the Army Reserve in the 376th Finance Disbursing section. He was also certified in Nuclear Warhead assembly.

Bernie started playing the accordion when he was 9 years old and performed on public radio at the age of 15. He formed a polka band, Bernie’s Polka Dots, and performed for many weddings, public dances, and also donated his time and talent at area nursing homes. He played the accordion for over 50 years! Bernie and Judy also enjoyed dancing. Their favorite stop after dancing was Sam’s for shrimp and onion pizza.

Bernie continued to play baseball for many years. He went to Florida for professional baseball tryouts with the Washington Senators, but left when his friend got cut, for fear of not having a ride back to Wisconsin. He played in local leagues at the Eau Claire Dells and for the old timer’s slow pitch softball league in Birnamwood.

Bernie’s first jobs were in finance, at Citizen’s Bank and First National Bank. He later transitioned to sales, and sold Locke Homes, Cleary Buildings, Harvestore silos, and water treatment systems. He owned his own water purification business, B&D Water Refiners, for many years. His true passion was water treatment, and he continued to advocate for water quality in the community until his passing.

Bernie and Judy bowled in a league with their friends Dennis and Dor¬othy Schroeder for many years at Mountain Lanes. They collected many trophies for their efforts. They also had many late nights playing cards with the Schroeder’s.

Bernie was meticulous in caring for his lawn. He loved mowing, and even enjoyed raking and picking up the many pinecones that accumulated. He took the pinecones to the National Forest Service to plant new trees, and be used in wreaths and decorations.

Bernie and Judy enjoyed fishing, and would rent a cottage with family each summer. He also enjoyed deer hunting with his brother-in-law, Jim’s family, and rabbit hunting with his father. He passed that love of hunting and nature along to his daughter, Becky. His daughter Lori inherited his love of playing softball. Bernie enjoyed cheering on his daughters and grandsons when they played sports.

Survivors include his daughters Becky (Darien) Dierkes and Lori (Nathan) Helke, and grandsons Landon and Vance Dierkes and Marshal and Parker Helke. He is also survived by sister-in-law Gloria Palmer and nieces Tracy Scheel, Jonelle Palmer, and Jenny Spear. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Bernice, brothers-in-law James J. Scheel and Roger Palmer and nephew William (Billy) Palmer.

A memorial mass will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Wausau. Fr. Tom Lindner will preside. Internment will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Friends may call on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial donations to the National MS Society.

The family would like to thank the staff at Wausau Manor, Aspirus Pallia¬tive Care, Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society, Restlawn Memorial Park staff, American Legion Post 10, and St. Anne’s.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Marie B. Mullins

Marie B. Mullins, 98, formerly from Stratford, passed away on February 7, 2023, at Azura Memory Care, Rib Mountain, under the care of Interim HealthCare & Hospice.

Marie was born March 30, 1924, in Marathon, to the late Stephen and Balbina (Wielock) Zemski. She met the love of her life, Charles Mullins, and they began their married life on Sept. 9, 1944, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Cassel. They had 68 wonderful years of marriage prior to his passing in 2012.

During her long life, Marie was the bookkeeper and assisted her husband in the cheese making operation in the various factories they owned. She had a great sense of fashion and was a talented seamstress, and quilter. She leaves her family lasting memories of her creativity. She won many awards from county and state levels for her quilting. She was the first woman elected to the City of Stratford Trustee Board and served for ten years. She served as president of Stratford Homemakers HCE, holding numerous positions on the county level, and was a member of the Stratford Auxiliary VFW.

Marie is survived by her children; Carol Jacoby Rashleger, Racine; Paulette Leinwander, Minong; Linda (Norman) Knauf, Weston; Perry (Carolyn Reynolds), Columbus, GA; grandchildren, Wanda (Ken) Gall, Amy (Matt) Cotton, Erin (Darin) Rippentrop, and Cory Leinwander (Rodella LaFreniere); 8 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandsons; and sister, Anna Dahlke. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other dear relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband Charles; sister, Sally Sandhoff; brothers Joe, Henry, and David Zemski; sons-in-law George (Jack) Rashleger and Donald Leinwander; and grandson Will Mullins.

A private family service will be held with interment following at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Marie’s family wishes to extend their deepest thanks and appreciation to the staff of Azura Memory Care and Interim Healthcare for the compassionate care given to their mother.

Beste Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.bestefh.com