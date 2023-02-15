By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau woman arrested after a routine traffic stop who had thousands of methamphetamine doses in her possession was sentenced this week to three years in prison.

Jenna L. Slaby, 29, was sentenced Monday in Marathon County Circuit Court to settle seven open cases. She faced more than two dozen charges.

As part of a plea deal, Slaby was convicted only of possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and three counts of bail jumping.

Circuit Judge Suzanne O’Neill sentenced Slaby to three years in prison on each charge, with the sentences to run at the same time.

An initial investigation began June 4, 2022 when police pulled over a vehicle that did not have tail lights illuminated, stopping the vehicle on Humboldt Street in Wausau. After discovering a loaded needle in a makeup container suspected to belong to a passenger, officers conducted a more thorough search and found more than 227 grams of suspected methamphetamine inside an empty bag of corn chips stuffed inside a backpack, according to the incident report.

The backpack allegedly belonged to Slaby, who was out on bond in four additional cases at the time of her arrest. The case was filed June 6 in Marathon County Circuit Court. During an initial appearance for that case, Reserve Judge Jill Falstad ordered Slaby held on a $50,000 cash bond. That bond was later revised to a $10,000 cash bond, which Slaby posted on June 17.

The case had not concluded and Slaby was out on bond in January when she was arrested again, this time after she and another man left a South Sixth Avenue home. Police found additional drugs during that stop, along with a .40-caliber weapon, according to court documents.

At Monday’s sentencing, Slaby was also ordered to spend three years on extended supervision following her eventual release from prison. She was granted 29 days credit for time served.