WAUSAU – Jess Huggenvik, a member of the 2000 Wausau West volleyball team that qualified for the state tournament, is returning to her alma matter as the new head varsity volleyball coach, the Wausau School District announced on Wednesday.

Huggenvik played seven years of club volleyball for the Central Wisconsin, Impact and Airborne clubs and went on to college as an outside hitter before a career-ending shoulder injury took her off the court.

She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Winona State University, where she majored in Communication Studies and minored in Women’s and Gender Studies.

Huggenvik began her coaching career while she was in college. In total, she has 12 years of USA Volleyball Club coaching experience working with various organizations, spending the majority of her coaching career with Wisconsin Ice Volleyball out of Central Wisconsin. Here teams have made numerous competitive trips to the USAV Girls Junior National Championships, and she had been fortunate enough to assist many players on their journey to becoming competitive college players themselves.

Huggenvik also spent three years as an assistant varsity coach at D.C. Everest, where the team made multiple state appearances, and two years as the assistant varsity coach at Wausau Newman Catholic, where the team made two state appearances as well.

“We are very excited to have a West graduate heading our program,” Wausau West activities director Jason Foster said. “Jessica’s experiences as a player and a coach, combined with her passion for the game and ability to build relationships with student-athletes gives us a lot of reasons to be excited about the future.”