Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail continues the Valentine’s Day theme – the Love Martini, a delightfully crisp blend of tart and sweet. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: The Love Martini

1/2 ounce Citron

1/2 ounce Malibu

1/2 Peach Schnapps

3 oz Cranberry Juice

To create this drink, simply pour the liquids into a shaker to combine, then transfer to a chilled martini glass. Garnish to your liking, then serve and savor!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.