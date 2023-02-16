Wausau Pilot & Review

My name is Barney and I’m a 17 year old gentleman who was recently surrendered to the shelter due to my owner’s terminal illness – talk about a heartache.

Shelter staff are hoping to find someone to give me the life my owner no longer could; the shelter is no place for a guy like me. I’m used to a quiet home and have previously lived with dogs who were also mostly quiet and didn’t bother me much. I am described as friendly to family and friendly to visitors. I am neutered and front declawed. My adoption fees have also been waived.

Will you give me your heart and make the rest of my days, the best of my days? Will you give me a soft place to land and a place to call home? I already have my tuxedo on…

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

