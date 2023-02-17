Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Jonathon J. Schwartz

Jonathon J. Schwartz “Squirrel”, age 47, of Ringle died on Tuesday, February 13, 2023 in Wausau.





Jon was born on June 10, 1975 in Wausau to Jonathon H. and and the late Cynthia Schwartz. He was employed at Wausau Manor for 20+ years. It was here that he would meet Tina Gorham. The two were married on February 1, 2013 in Wausau.

Jon enjoyed his hobby farm and took pride in his vegetable garden, which he meticulously weeded on his hands and knees. He taught Tina how to process and can their harvest and was also a wonderful cook. Jon recently became interested in putting together model cars. He could often be found at The Corral Bar on 52 where he was on dart and horseshoe leagues. Many of his friends there became like family and it is in large part because of their encouragement and support that Jon was able to enjoy life again. His friends and family will remember and miss his constant jokes and pranks.

He is survived by his wife, Tina Schwartz; father John (Jill Williams) Schwartz; children Dustin Kroeplin, Daniel (Amanda) Kroeplin, Samantha Bozeman, Lauren Kroeplin and Noah Schwartz; his grandchildren Robert, David, Marley, SaMya, Rontreal, Aaliyah “LeLe”, Amelia “MeMe”, Kendall “Fred”, and Conner; sister Michele Imbach; nephews Riley and Dalton; grandparents Arden and Ethel Schwartz; sisters-in-law Roberta (John) VanAlstine, Melissa (Michelle Belmore) Gorham, Valerie Ninneman and Terri Gorham; aunts and uncles Jerry (Kaye) Schwartz, Shirley, Sally (Jamie)Barron, AJ (Judy) Schubring and Crystal (Robert) LaPean; good friend Scott “Honey Bear” Leitza; and fur babies Roxie and Louie

The family would like to thank the Wausau Fire Department and EMTs

Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM with sharing of memories at 3:30PM

Patricia D. Blaubach

Patricia Blaubach, age 86, passed away on February 9, 2023.

Patricia was born in Merrill, WI to William and Arvilla (Combs) Steidtman. Patricia married Raymond Blaubach of Wausau, Wisconsin on November 30, 1957 at St. Marks Lutheran Church in Wausau.

She was a Beautician for 40 years for the Wausau Area. Patricia also cooked at the Colonial Ballroom for wedding and funerals, The Wausau Car Auction and also for the Moose Lodge. She was also a Crossing Guard for over 10 years.

During her free time she enjoyed: Gardening, Crafting, Sewing, 4H, Yard Sales, Making Rugs For family and friends, Traveling, Listening to Country music and Daniel O’Donnell, going to Hodag, and Branson Mo. She espcially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Patricia is survived by her husband Raymond Blaubach. Son: Wade Blaubach, Granddaughter:Jenny Kuhlman. Brother: Gerald Steidtman, Brother-in-law: Ernest Blaubach, Sisters-in-law: Eldine Blaubach, Betty (Calvin) Patterson Sister-in-law: Eldine Blaubach and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by William Steidtman (Father), Arvilla Steidtman (Mother). (2) Children: Kim Blaubach and Tamara Blaubach. Great-Grandchild: Madison Sue Kuhlman, Brothers and sisters-in-law, George (Dorothy) Blaubach, Valinda Blaubach, Daniel (Carol) Blaubach, Eleanore (Delbert) Schade, Carol Blaubach, and many other relatives.

Visitation will be held Thursday, 23rd of February, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Marks Lutheran Church. Services for Patricia Blaubach will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Eric Hauan officiating. Burial will follow at Restlawn Cemetery in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Ronald L. Buhr

Ronald Lawrence Buhr, age 83, passed away at home with family on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Ron was born on April 22, 1939, to the late John and Edna (Oesterreich) Buhr. He was a lifelong resident of Marathon County. Ron married Mary Champine on February 15, 1969 at Holy Name Catholic Church in Wausau. This year they would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary.

Ron valued friends, family and loved babies. He is survived by his wife Mary; his 8 children Laurie (Troy) Krzanowski, Linda (Bob) Puls, LuAnn (Robert) Cliver, Randy (Ryan) Buhr, Pam (Brandon) Betts, Amy Brown, Richard Buhr, and Rachel Buhr; sisters Darlene Lemmer and Carol (Arnie) Graveen; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Elaine.

Ron was employed by the D. C. Everest School District when he retired. He enjoyed farming, hunting, and attending auctions. Ron was skilled in welding and woodworking. Clever and quick-whited, he could fix anything and went out of his way to help others. A real-life superhero. Ron was outgoing and honest to a fault. He remained determined till the end and will truly be missed.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 7th, 2023 at St. Agnes Catholic Church 6101 Zinser St., Wausau. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass. The Rev. Greg Bohren will officiate

The family would like to thank Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their care and compassion.

James A. Calmes

James “Jim” A. Calmes, 90, died Wednesday, February 15, 2023 under the care of Compassus Hospice at Cedar Creek Manor, Kronenwetter.

He was born August 17, 1932 in Athens, son of the late Joseph and Mae (Lochen) Calmes.

Survivors include his siblings, Joseph Calmes, Richard (Rita) Calmes, Ruth (Tony) Brodjeski and Delores (Ken) Wolfe; sister-in-law, Vernel Calmes.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Listel and brothers, Robert and Mike Calmes.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 20, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. Deacon Ervin Burkhardt will officiate. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home.