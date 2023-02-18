Wausau Pilot & Review

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 28-year-old man killed in Wednesday’s traffic crash in the Town of Halsey as Sebastian S. Petrie, of Rib Lake.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:17 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, near the intersection of County Road A and Mason Road. As a result of the crash, a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Her name has not been released.

Police have not said whether any citations or charges have been filed or if any other passengers were involved in the crash.

The investigation into this crash by the Marathon County Crash Reconstruction Team in ongoing while awaiting toxicology results.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Athens Police Department, Athens Fire & EMS, and the Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office.