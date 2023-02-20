Wausau Pilot & Review

A major winter storm is expected to blow through Wausau and central Wisconsin this week, bringing heavy snow and difficult travel conditions.

Northern Wisconsin can expect hazardous travel Monday afternoon and evening as an Alberta Clipper brings snow to the region. Up to five inches of snow is likely in Vilas County, with up to three inches over the rest of north central Wisconsin. Vilas County has a winter weather advisory in effect and high winds could result in unsafe ice conditions on area lakes, toppling ice shanties.

In the Wausau area, the bulk of the storm will hit Tuesday and stretch into Thursday evening.

An extended period of accumulating snow and strong winds can be expected from Tuesday night into Thursday night. Heavy snow, strong northeast winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow appears likely. This system will result in widespread hazardous travel conditions during this period, so anyone with travel plans should closely monitor the latest forecasts and statements. Flight delays or cancellations will be likely.

Wausau Pilot & Review will continue to monitor the weather situation as it develops.