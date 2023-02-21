STEVENS POINT – A collection of student work is on display at the Edna Carlsten Gallery at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point as part of the 2023 “Student Juried Exhibition.”

Juried by former UW-Stevens Point instructor John Smith, the exhibit runs through March 3. The community can attend a live jurying and awarding from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25. The gallery, on the second floor of the Noel Fine Arts Center, is free and open to the public.

The exhibit includes 80 works, primarily by bachelor of fine arts studio arts majors. Select students will be awarded a scholarship for exceptional work.

Smith, an educator, designer and artist, has more than 25 years teaching experience in the United States and China. He has taught art, design, advertising and visual communication to undergraduate and graduate university students, and art and creativity to K-12 students. He was a professor of graphic design at UW-Stevens Point from 1998-2013 and is now an assistant professor of design at Chicago State University.

Gallery hours are 1 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays; noon to 7 p.m. Fridays; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.