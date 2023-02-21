WAUSAU – D.C. Everest Area and Wausau school districts have teamed up to host the 2023 Child, Student & Family Disability Resource Fair.

This event, designed to connect families with community resources and legal, health and life experts, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at Wausau West High School, 1200 W. Wausau Ave.

In addition, Katie Berg, supporting neurodiverse students statewide coordinator, will be the keynote speaker.

“Students who do not use verbal language as their main communication mode are often misunderstood,” Berg said in a news release. “Behavior that is challenging to us is only challenging until we know strategies to meet learners where they are. Come increase your understanding of how to show up for students who may have significant support needs.”

This event is free and open to the public.

There will also be food trucks on site and child care available for those who need it. Organizers ask that families pre-register, if they can, using the QR code at the bottom of the PDF below or by calling 715-679-5526.