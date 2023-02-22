Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Trenton J. Krueger

Trenton J. Krueger, 31, of Schofield, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and dogs on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Trenton was born on July 1, 1991, in Wausau, the son of Guy Krueger and Annie (Tuckett) Meissner. He married his soulmate Shanelle Stanke on February 22, 2022 in Wausau, she survives.

Trenton graduated from D.C. Everest High School in 2009. He worked as an automotive technician for the majority of his life. Trenton was very passionate about cars especially his Jeep and Firebird. The more nitrous the better, he loved to go fast and have a good time. He had an amazing sense of humor and always lit up any room he entered. He loved all his animals past & present especially Dixie, his family, and friends. Even throughout all his medical battles, he fought the good fight, and was an inspiration to anyone and everyone that heard his story.

Trenton was preceded in death by his aunt Carol, uncle Gordy, grandpa Tom, grandma Priscilla, beloved dog Lucifer, the selfless individual that gave him a second chance at life by blessing him with a four-organ transplant, and his best friend Andrew.

Trenton is survived by his wife Shanelle of Schofield; parents, Guy (Deb Brown) Krueger of Weston, and Annie (Gerry) Meissner of Maricopa, Arizona; grandparents, Gertrude Krueger of Wausau, Bob Tuckett of Weston; and Viva Meissner of Mosinee; brother, Damien (Liz) Tuckett of Appleton, sister, Megan (Zach Schuster) Meissner of Mosinee; nephew, Bryce; fur babies Ozark & Caleb; in-laws, Sandy (Johnny) Armstrong, and Rory Stanke; brother-in-law Ryan Stanke; several godchildren, and many other relatives, family friends, and friends.

He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. A celebration of life will be held this summer, more details will be shared once finalized.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Palliative & Hospice Care, Aspirus Wausau Hospital, UW-Health Hospital, Froedtert Reproductive Medicine, and the UW-Health Transplant department for their heartfelt care of Trenton over the last nearly 9 years of his journey. The family would also like to thank everyone that put-on benefits and fundraisers for him over the years. Trenton would like to encourage everyone to register to become an organ donor in his honor.

Arlene J. Loeffel

Arlene Loeffel, age 91 of Wausau, was called to her heavenly home after a brief illness, on Monday, February 20. Arlene was born June 30, 1931 in Wausau, to the late Michael and Lena (Schwittay) Kolpitcke. She was a graduate of Wausau High School. On August 23, 1952, Arlene married Eugene (Gene) Loeffel at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, and together they were blessed with their only child, Clark.

In her earlier years, she held various secretarial jobs at the Wausau Theater, Marathon Electric, and Memorial Hospital. However, she found her true passion when she began her career in the Wausau School District, both at G.D. Jones Elementary and through her tenure at John Marshall Elementary. She retired from John Marshall in May 1995. In fact, she was honored to be interviewed for their 100th anniversary shortly before her passing.

Arlene had a big heart for serving others. She was a member of the Christian’s Women’s Club, taught Sunday School at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, volunteered at the hospital, and worked the election polls with Gene.

Much of Arlene’s time outside of work and volunteering included camping with good friends, playing hymns on her piano, enjoying visits with her pool pals, celebrating with friends during their ladies luncheons, and cherishing her outings and daily phone calls with her sister, Delores. She especially treasured time with her family, and was always sharing proud moments of her son, Clark, daughter-in-law, Ann, “favorite” granddaughter, Gina, and her grandson-in-law, Ritik.

She will be dearly missed by her son, Clark (Ann) Loeffel of Weston, granddaughter, Gina (Ritik) Singh of Moorseville, NC, and sister, Delores Sherbert of Wausau. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene, sister, Beatrice Duranceau and five brothers, Harry, Melvin, David, Ervin, and Donald.

Memorial services will be held Monday, February 27, 2023, 11 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, 512 McClellan St., Wausau. Pastor Karoline Schwantes will officiate. Visitation will be Monday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.

Dale N. Buntrock Sr.

Dale N. Buntrock Sr., 81 of Wittenberg, died on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Mount View Care Center in Wausau, surrounded by family while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Dale was born on August 21, 1941, in Wausau, the son of Norman Sr. and Delores (Kutchenriter) Buntrock.

On August 29, 1964, Dale was united in marriage to Janice Berge at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wittenberg. She preceded him in death on August 26, 2003.

Dale was a hard worker and wasn’t afraid of putting in a long day. He owned and operated his family’s multi-generation livestock business, Buntrock Livestock. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hunting, and snowmobiling. He also enjoyed playing ‘Old Timers’ softball. Throughout the years, Dale would take yearly fishing trips to Canada or Minnesota with family and friends.

Dale and Janice liked to travel and would spend summers at the cottage. They enjoyed going to the Hodag Country Festival every year, and the State Fair each year with their family.

Dale was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Wittenberg, where he was a former elder. Faith was an important part of Dale’s life and he quietly supported many fundraising projects.

Dale loved spending time with his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He cherished his family and all of the ‘get-togethers’ that were held.

Dale is survived by three children, Dale ‘Chip’ (Renate) Buntrock Jr., Heather (special friend, Jeff) Yaeger and Brooke (Ron) Tabbert; six grandchildren, Ryan (Heather), Dustin, Trey, Logan, Hannah and Abbey (Josh); two great-grandchildren, Rinny and Laken; siblings, Frank Buntrock, Norman (Irene) Buntrock Jr., Lynn Neuman, Joan (Mark) Carlson, Sandra (Jeffrey) Lang and Robert Buntrock; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne Berge, Diana Berge, Brian (Sue) Berge, and Wanda (Jeff) Lomprey. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, as well as many business associates throughout the years that have become close friends.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a daughter in infancy; a sister, Nancy; nephew, Norman III; brother-in-law, Paul Neuman; and sister-in-law, Anne Berge who passed away on February 18, 2023.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wittenberg. Rev. Matthew Christians will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg. Visitation will be on Friday, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg and again on Saturday, from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

In lieu flowers, the family request memorial, in Dale’s name, to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wittenberg.

Kindra L. Lucas

Kindra Leigh Lucas 35, passed away peacefully at Marshfield Medical Center Palliative Care Unit on February 10, 2023.

Kindra was born on July 14, 1987 in Marshfield, WI to John and Kristine Lucas. She attended Marshfield area schools until graduating from Marshfield Senior High School in 2006. While in school, she worked several seasons at Figi’s, Inc. She also volunteered at the Hope Lodge for a period of time. Being diagnosed with PPMS at the young age of 17, somewhat hindered her life and work experiences.

Growing up, Kindra enjoyed family vacations, bonfires, camping and attending her mom and sisters craft shows. She loved animals and had many pets throughout her life. As she got older, her passion was music, attending many concerts with family and friends, especially with her longtime best friend, Kendra. She lived her life to the fullest, in the best way that she could. Kindra was a very kind, loving, compassionate, sensitive soul and everyone she crossed paths with, could see that.

Kindra is survived by her mother, Kristine (Lutz) Lucas, half sister, Tiffney Lucas, Grandpa, Richard Lutz, uncles, Tim (Lynn) Lutz, Victor (Sally) Lucas and Richard Lucas. Aunties, Cindy (Greg) Metz, Lori (Craig) Votava, Jean Fleming and many cousins.

Kindra was preceded in death by her father, John Lucas, half brothers, Mitchell and David, Grandparents, Bonnie Lutz and John and Ferne Lucas Sr., aunt and uncle Betty and Ron Ystad and uncle Jim Fleming.

Kindra’s wishes for a Celebration of Life will be held in the springtime at her family home (10819 County Rd V, Marshfield) on June 3, 2023, starting at 3pm.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family with arrangements. To send condolences or to share a memory, please visit MWCS.WS