Wausau Pilot & Review

ASHLAND – The Wausau East girls basketball team took to the road Tuesday for its WIAA playoff opener and came away with a 67-48 win over Ashland.

East (5-19), the No. 10 seed in its Division 2 bracket, moves on to a regional semifinal at No. 2 seed Lakeland (18-6) on Friday at 7 p.m. The two teams played at East last Thursday, with Lakeland winning 81-25.

Ashland finishes its season with a 6-19 record.

Complete statistics were not provided.