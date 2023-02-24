Wausau Pilot & Review

Officials have identified the two people who died this week in a two-vehicle crash in the northwoods as a brother and sister from Three Lakes.

The head-on crash was reported at about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday on County Hwy. A near Sampson Road. Police say 69-year-old Donna Ferguson was driving westbound when she lost control and struck an oncoming vehicle. She and her passenger, 63-year-old Wilson Ferguson, died at the scene.

The driver of an eastbound vehicle, a 65-year-old woman, was injured and transported by ambulance to a hospital. Her passenger was airlifted by Life Link. The extent of his injuries is not clear.

According to their obituaries, Donna and Wilson Ferguson worked together at the Oneida Village Inn until the landmark restaurant was destroyed by fire in 2019.