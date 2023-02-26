By Shereen Siewert

The following are the latest results of Marathon County Health Department inspections on licensed restaurants and other types of businesses:

Wausau

Chellis St. Pub , 265 Chellis St., Wausau. Routine inspection Jan. 25, 2023: One violation: Cavity of microwave is soiled.

Kentucky Fried Chicken , 222 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Jan. 25, 2023: One violation: Tiles have come loose from the floor in front of the food prep sink and the drain in front of the fryers.

Loppnow's Bar, 1502 N. Third St., Wausau. Jan. 25, 2023: Two violations: No test kit is available for monitoring sanitizer concentration; Handwashing sink behind bar is not non-hand operated.

North End Pub: 1002 N. Third Ave., Wausau. Jan. 18, 2023: Two violations: Bleach spray bottle is extremely strong; Working containers of bleach water not labeled with common name of product.

Rib Mountain

El Tequila Salsa , 151522 County Road NN Suite 103, Wausau. Jan. 5, 2023: Five violations: Pico de gallo and guacamole in the SABA Reach-in Cooler is cold held at 43.9°F; Shredded beef (TG Beef) in the Walk-in Cooler has exceeded its date mark – stainless pans were dated 12/29, while this food item’s last day for service would have been 1/4; The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring the food temperatures for foods during cold holding. Foods in the SABA Reach-in Cooler were above 41F; The SABA Reach-In Cooler is not sufficient in capacity to hold foods at temperatures below 41F; Prep Cooler is not equipped with an integral thermometer.

Granite Peak Ski Area, 227200 Snowbird Ave., Wausau. Jan. 13, 2023: Nine violations: Backflow preventers were not installed at mop sink faucets; Sani-Tabs, quat sanitizer, is not being used according to manufacturer's use directions; The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring proper sanitization concentrations and techniques in the food establishment – Sanitizer solutions in wipe buckets were either over or under the concentration required for sanitizing food contact surfaces; Bin of sugar, behind the soup kettles in the Sundance Chalet, is stored in an unlabeled container; Beer battered onion rings, pretzel buns, and straight cut fries were stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer in the Sundance Chalet; Prep Tables in the Historic Chalet are missing their integrated thermometers; There is no service sink provided in the Historic Chalet; The floor of the walk-in cooker in the Sundance Chalet is buckling and the ramp leading into the cooler is not in good repair and therefore neither are easily cleanable; Mops stored in the Sundance Chalet are not hung to dry between use.

Subway, 2409 N. Mountain Road, Wausau. Jan. 19, 2023: One violation: The current food protection manager's certificate is not posted in the food establishment.

Marathon County