Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Do You Love Art and Music? Help hospice patients express themselves through drawing, singing, playing, and painting. Supporting patients in this way enhances relaxation and stress reduction, and improves mood, memory and overall satisfaction with life. Call Interim Hospice at 715-842-7707, extension 101, for more information.

Thursday Childcare Help Needed. Children’s Wisconsin is in need of childcare help for the LENA Start language and literacy program, Thursdays from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Contact Deborah-Jean at 715-843-1892 or dsmith@chw.org for more information.

Help Local Athletes Achieve Their Dreams. Everest Area Special Olympics seeks volunteers to help the track team by measuring distances, running a stopwatch, walking/running with athletes while they are training, and just being there to encourage and support the athletes. Contact Cheryl at Cheryl.johnsondomino@gmail.com or 715-359-9134 to get started.

Animal Lovers Needed. The Humane Society of Marathon County seeks volunteers to assist in the care of our furry guests by walking dogs, cleaning the cat and dog kennels, and providing laundry and kitchen assistance. We are open seven days a week and need help daily. Cleaning is conducted primarily in the morning hours. Must be 16+ to apply. Call 715-845-2810 for more information.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Home Items Needed. North Central Health Care seeks gently used home items for clients who have moved: a twin bed frame, a small television, pots and pans, and a vacuum cleaner. If you would like to donate, contact the volunteer office at North Central Health Care at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org.

Share a Homemade Meal. Help Aspirus Family House patients and their families feel at home by delivering a homemade meal(s). If you have questions or wish to sign up, contact the Family House at aspirus.org/family-house-at-aspirus or 715-847-2548.

Children’s Socks and Underwear Needed. The Women’s Community is in need of the following NEW kid’s items: boys underwear (sizes 2-3, 4, 6-8, 10-12) and boys and girls socks (all sizes). Donations can be dropped off during the week, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 3220 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau. Contact Allie with any questions: allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

Source: United Way of Marathon County