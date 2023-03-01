By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A man wanted in connection with a near-fatal shooting in February was captured Tuesday in the Chicago area, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Desmond S. May, 29, is being held in Illinois pending an extradition hearing.

The alleged victim, who was shot in the stomach, torso and extremities, managed to drive himself to Marshfield Medical Center – Weston before collapsing at the front desk of the emergency department, officials say. Court documents say the man was shot sometime before 10 p.m. Feb. 4 at the intersection of Canyon Road and McIntosh Street by an acquaintance who then fled toward Camp Phillips Road. He later identified the shooter as Mayo, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Mayo was charged Monday, Feb. 6 in Marathon County Circuit Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Court records show Mayo has two open criminal cases in Marathon County. On July 29, 2021 he was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, battery and disorderly conduct after corrections officers located more than 10 grams of crack cocaine while processing Mayo on a domestic arrest. The crack was individually bagged for potential sale, police said. He was freed one day later after posting a $500 cash bond.

That discovery and subsequent investigation led police to 31-year-old Marquise J.D. West and 36-year-old Chrishawn West. Chrishawn is married to Marquise West but was living with and involved in a domestic relationship with Mayo, according to court records. Police searched Marquise West’s rented U-Haul pickup and his home and discovered alligators, along with about 58 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of marijuana and the firearm. Additionally, police found about 88 grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of heroin and about 75 grams of marijuana in a hotel room rented by Marquise West, court records state.

As a result of that investigation Mayo was charged again on Aug. 2, 2021 with possessing heroin with intent to deliver, possessing more than 50 grams of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possessing more than 40 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place and receiving a stolen firearm.

This time, Circuit Judge Greg Huber set a $1,000 cash bond for Mayo, who posted the cash and was released one day later.

The man who was shot Feb. 4 was transferred to Aspirus Wausau Hospital due to the extent of his injuries, court records state. He described his attacker to police, who found glass in the roadway, a bullet in the snow and large pool of blood where the man collapsed before making his way to his vehicle on McIntosh Street, east of Wausau. The alleged victim’s current condition has not been made available and his name has not been released.

Mayo was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force Tuesday morning. A timeline for his arrival in Marathon County is so far unclear.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.