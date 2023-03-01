Wausau Pilot & Review

Hey there, I’m Caddy! I’m a sweet guy that is here at the Humane Society of Marathon County looking for my forever home. I was found as a stray and brought in and no one came to claim me. I can’t figure out why, because I’m a super outgoing guy that just wants to find a family to call my very own, I love to get lots of attention and would be a great fit in ANY home! Won’t you come meet me today?

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

